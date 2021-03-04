Clinical Trial Supplies Market To Reach US$ 3,298.91 million by 2027 with UDG Healthcare plc (Sharp), PCI Healthcare Services, Owens & Minor Inc., KLIFO, Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd.

The clinical trial supplies market was valued at US$ 1,867.44 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 3,298.91 million by 2027.

The clinical trial is an investigation study that defines whether a medical approach, therapy, or device is effective, safe, and useful for human applications. Clinical trial supplies management is necessary for evading overproduction, oversupply, and inventory expiration. With the increasing costs of drug discovery, clinical trial supplies are obtaining more importance. Also, the implementation of more stringent handling requirements for a type of biopharmaceutical products starting clinical trials, clinical trial supplies strategy needs to be continuously improved. The global clinical trial supplies market is driven by factors such as increasing pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical R&D expenditures and an increase in several clinical trials. However, the rising cost of drug development and clinical trials and challenges for clinical trials due to the negative impact of coronavirus are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Clinical Trial Supplies Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Catalent, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Almac Group

Parexel International Corporation

Biocair

UDG Healthcare plc (Sharp)

PCI Healthcare Services

Owens & Minor Inc.

KLIFO

Rubicon Research Pvt. Ltd.

Strategic Insights

Product launches and approvals approach is generally selected by companies to expand their footprint worldwide and meet the growing demand. The market players most commonly adopt this strategy to broaden its product portfolio.

The market players operating in the clinical trial supplies market adopt the strategy of collaborations to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market – By Product & Service

Logistics & Distribution

Manufacturing

Packaging & Labelling

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market – By Stage

Phase III

Phase II

Bioequivalence Studies

Phase I

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market – By Drug Type

Small-molecule Drugs

Biologic Drugs

Global Clinical Trial Supplies Market – By Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Respiratory Disorders

Others

To comprehend global Clinical Trial Supplies market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

Our Sample Report Accommodate a Brief Introduction of the research report, TOC, List of Tables and Figures, Competitive Landscape and Geographic Segmentation, Innovation and Future Developments Based on Research Methodology

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Clinical Trial Supplies Market Landscape Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Key Market Dynamics Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Global Market Analysis Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Clinical Trial Supplies Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Clinical Trial Supplies Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Clinical Trial Supplies Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

