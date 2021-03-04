Global Lanthanides Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Lanthanides analysis, which studies the Lanthanides industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Lanthanides Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Lanthanides by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Lanthanides.

According to this latest study, the 2020 growth of Lanthanides will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Lanthanides market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2020, from US$ xx million in 2019. Over the next five years the Lanthanides market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2025.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Lanthanides, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Lanthanides market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Lanthanides companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Lanthanides Includes:

Johnson Matthey (UK)

Albemarle (USA)

INEOS Group Holdings S.A (Switzerland)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Air Products and Chemicals (USA)

BASF (USA)

R. Grace & Co. (USA)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (The Netherlands)

DuPont Water Solutions (Spain)

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Ln(III) Compounds

Ln(II) And Ln(IV) Compounds

Hydrides

Halides

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Chemical industry

Manufacturing industry

Automobile

Aerospace & Defence

Electronic

Life Science

Medical

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

