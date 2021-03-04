Cell Therapy Market Hit Stunning CAGR of 7.2% Share by Rise in Applications Scope in Technology Over the Forecast Period 2020 To 2027

The Cell Therapy market is expected to reach US$ 12,563.23 million by 2027 from US$ 7,260.50 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020–2027.

The advancements in biotechnology have led to the adoption of personalized treatments for a wide range of indications. Stem cell therapies are being used to treat chronic diseases, such as cancer, neurological disorders, and genetic disorders. Further, the advantages of cell therapy such as targeted treatment, faster and efficient recovery, and reduced side effects promote the adoption of various products. In North America, cell therapies are widely adopted owing to the availability of FDA-approved products. For instance, in April 2020, the FDA awarded regenerative medicine advanced therapy designation to Novartis’ Kymriah to treat refractory (r/r) follicular lymphoma (FL) in adults. In July 2020, the FDA approved a CAR T-cell therapy brexucabtagene autoleucel (Tecartus) for patients with mantle cell lymphoma. It is the first FDA-approved CAR T-cell therapy for mantle cell lymphoma and it was approved under the Accelerated Approval pathway. Tecartus also received Orphan Drug designation, which encourages the development of drugs for rare diseases. The other approved CAR-T cell therapies for cancer are Kymriah for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and Yescarta for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma. Apart from this, with more than 250 clinical trials worldwide studying CAR T-cell therapies, additional cell therapies are on their way with potential indications including pancreatic cancer, autoimmune diseases, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. This is expected to drive the cell therapy market.

Cell Therapy Market Competition Landscape and Key Developments:

Vericel Corporation

MEDIPOST

NuVasive, Inc.

Mesoblast Limited

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Smith & Nephew

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Cells for Cells

Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc,

Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc.

Strategic Insights:

A few players operating in the cell therapy market are Vericel Corporation; MEDIPOST; NuVasive, Inc.; Mesoblast Limited; JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.; Smith & Nephew; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Cells for Cells; Stemedica Cell Technologies, Inc; and Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc. These players are adopting several organic and inorganic strategies to enhance their revenue and market standings. For instance, in November 2019, MEDIPOST started the extension of its GMP manufacturing facility. The facility is anticipated to increase the sales of CARTISTEM and the development of a new pipeline of products.

Cell Therapy Market– by Therapy Type

Allogeneic

Autologous

Cell Therapy Market– by Product

Consumables

Equipment

Systems and Software

Cell Therapy Market– by Technology

Viral Vector Technology

Genome Editing Technology

Somatic Cell Technology

Cell Immortalization Technology

Cell Plasticity Technology

Three-Dimensional Technology

Cell Therapy Market– by Application

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Wound Management

Other Applications

Cell Therapy Market– by End User

Research Institutes Hospitals Others



The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘CELL THERAPY Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

