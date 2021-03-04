Oat Groats Market 2021 Explored in the Latest Research

The Oat Groats Industry report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Oat Groats Market analysis is provided for the international market including development history, competitive landscape analysis, and major regions’ development status.

Groats are the rawest kind of oats that can be consumed. They are whole oats with the stalks/hulls removed, usually by a mechanized process, leaving only the main portion of the oat kernel called the groat. Groats may be eaten cooked or raw (often soaked in milk or water) or ground into other forms of food.

Top Key Players:- Bob’s Red Mill, Richardson Milling, Whole Grains Council, Grain Millers, Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc, Organic Matters, Country Life Natural Foods, Hodgson Mill, Anthony’s Goods, NuNaturals

The global oat groats market is witnessing a notable growth rate and is expected to continue to do during the forecast period. The growth of the market can be attributed to the health benefits associated with the consumption of oat groats. Rising health concerns amongst the global populace have propelled them to opt for a healthy lifestyle and diet. Owing to this, a large proportion of the populace has included oat groats in their diet. Further, the high nutritive content of oats is also propelling the market growth.

The global oat groats market is segmented on the basis of category, and application. Based on category, the global oat groats market is segmented into organic and conventional. Based on application, the market is bifurcated into human consumption, and animal consumption ( poultry, ruminants, and others).

