Big Boom in Packaged Chia Seeds Market 2027 | ChiaCorp, Bob’s Red Mill, Bagrrys India Limited

Chia seed is derived from the desert plant Salvia Hispanica, and it is a member of the mint family. Chia can easily be produced in South American countries’ long, dry climate, like Bolivia, Ecuador, and Peru, among others. Approximately 80% of the world’s chia supply comes from Latin American countries. Chia seeds are abundant in minerals, nutrients, and vitamins. With the increasing popularity of this food product, chia seed packaging is also taking a whole new significance. Chia seeds packaging is anticipated with multiple layers of technically designed barrier film that protects chia from the moisture vapor and odor as the seed decomposes and degrades over time.

Top Key Players:- Benexia Europa S.A., The Chia Co., Chia Bia Slovakia S.R.O., Naturkost Übelhoer GmbH & Co., ChiaCorp, Bob’s Red Mill, Bagrrys India Limited, Glanbia Plc., Navitas Organics, Agropecuaria Chia Corp Bolivia SA

The increased demand for ancient nutritional grains and multi-cereal-based products as functional foods drives the demand for chia seeds. Furthermore, chia seeds have high protein content and are gluten-free. The chia seeds’ gluten-free property is projected to create a strong need for chia seeds among consumers suffering from gluten intolerance or those who avoid gluten due to their lifestyle choices.

The global packaged chia seeds market is segmented on the basis of product type and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the packaged chia seeds market is segmented into white chia seed, black chia seed, and brown chia seed. On the basis of distribution channel, the packaged chia seeds market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retailer, and others.

