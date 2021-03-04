Global High Voltage Battery Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2028

High voltage battery is termed as the power source for the electric vehicles used today that store energy that is utilized for powering and transportation in these vehicles. These high voltage batteries now-a-days not only power the vehicle but also the major electrical components available in the vehicles for the usage and comfort of the driver and passengers.

High Voltage Battery Market will grow at a CAGR of 38.83% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Increased investment and government support toward electric vehicles is an essential factor driving the high voltage battery market.

Increased demand for higher voltage systems is a crucial factor accelerating the market growth, also rise in government spending toward smart cities, rising demand for electric vehicles, increasing their driving range, increasing requirement for the fast charging drive along with the rising investment of governments on smart cities and infrastructure for the future mobility and transportation like battery operated train, buses and trucks and increasing trend of smart cities and growing network of EV charging stations are the major factors among others boosting the high voltage battery market. Moreover, increasing technological advancements and rising modernization in the production techniques, rising fast charging and increasing electrification of trucks will further create new opportunities for high voltage battery market in the forecast period mentioned above.

Segmentation : Global High Voltage Battery Market

On the basis of voltage type, the high voltage battery market is segmented into 400V-600V and more than 600V.

Based on batterytype, the high voltage battery market is segmented into NCA, NMC, LFP and others.

Based on battery capacity, the high voltage battery market is segmented into 75-150 kWh, 151-225 kWh, 226-300 kWh and more than 300 kWh.

Based on vehicletype, the high voltage battery market is segmented into passenger car, bus and truck.

The high voltage battery market is also segmented on the basis of driving range into 100-250 miles, 251-400 miles, 401-550 miles and more than 550 miles.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in high voltage battery market report are Tesla, BYD Company Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, LG Chem, Continental AG, SAMSUNG SDI CO.LTD., XALT Energy LLC, ABB, Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Limited, Siemens AG, PROTERRA, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Nissan, Johnson Controls, ChargePoint Inc., and Magna International Inc. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

High voltage battery market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, voltage type, battery type, battery capacity, vehicle type and driving range as referenced above.

The countries covered in the high voltage battery market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

High Voltage Battery market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to High Voltage Battery market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of High Voltage Battery Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on High Voltage Battery market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the High Voltage Battery market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in High Voltage Battery market.

