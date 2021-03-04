Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market Analysis by Top Players, Size, Share and Forecast to 2028

Wireless electric vehicle charging is the method of charging vehicles without the use of any wires while they are in motion or are fixed at the charging stations. This system of charging consist of the vehicles to be included with a power receiving coil installed beneath the vehicle’s surface and the power transmitting coil to be positioned on the charging station so that the power can be transmitted and the battery of the vehicles can be charged.

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 41.35% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market has a huge potential to grow over the forecast period of 2021 to 2028, owing to the rising demand for emission free and safe electric vehicles across the globe. In addition, the rapid development of fast-charging infrastructure for electric vehicle is also largely influencing the growth of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market. Also the rise in demand for electric vehicle, increase in oil prices, global warming as well as the escalating infrastructure for fast or dash chargers are another driver flourishing the growth of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market, which in turn is raising the growth of the target market. Additionally, the increasing consumer demand for convenience features will also boost the growth of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market in the above mentioned forecast period.

Segmentation : Global Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market

On the basis of propulsion type, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into battery electric vehicle (BEV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV).

The wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market has also been segmented on the basis of charging system into magnetic power transfer, inductive power transfer and capacitive power transfer.

Based on charging type, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented intodynamic wireless charging system and stationary wireless charging system.

On the basis of component, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented intobase charging pad, power control unit and vehicle charging pad.

Based on power supply, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented into 3-11kw, 11-50kw and less than 50kw.

On the basis of distribution channel, the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented intoaftermarket and OE.

The application segment of the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is segmented intocommercial charging stations and home charging unit.

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market report are Continental AG, Qualcomm Technologies Inc., TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION, Bombardier, WiTricity Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, TOSHIBA CORPORATION, ZTE Corporation, ELIX Wireless, HEVO Power, AddÉnergie Technologies Inc., Blink Charging Co., ChargePoint Inc., ClipperCreek, EVgo Services LLC, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., SemaConnect Inc., ABB, Alfen N.V., Allego B.V., and Siemens among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

Wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, propulsion type, charging system, charging type, component, power supply, distribution channel and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA)as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Wireless Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging market.

