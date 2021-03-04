In-Flight Catering Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global In-Flight Catering Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the in-flight catering market include SATS Ltd., Gate Gourmet Inc., Sky Chefs Inc., DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, The Emirates Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global in-flight catering industry is a huge, worldwide movement. Enormous international airlines may have in excess of 1,000 departures and arrivals consistently. In-flight catering market growth to a great extent is driven by the expanding interest for primary courses by travellers on board. One of the primary purposes reason behind high principle course request is the developing traffic in long stretch flights that have stayed instrumental in fuelling interest for in-flight providing food benefits for an enormous scope. However, several passenger view flight food quality low. This might be because of various elements which influence travellers’ craving conduct while flying.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of in-flight catering.

Market Segmentation

The entire in-flight catering market has been sub-categorized into aircraft class and food type. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Aircraft Class

Economy Class

Business Class

First Class

By Food Type

Meals

Bakery & Confectionary

Beverages

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for in-flight catering market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

