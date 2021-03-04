Polypropylene Yarn Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Polypropylene Yarn Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the polypropylene yarn market include Barnet, Daman Polythread, Polisilk, Industrias Ponsa, Chemosvit, SWM, Bonar Yarns, Thrace Group, Lankhorst Yarns (WireCo WorldGroup), U.P. Filament, Filatex India Limited (FIL), Shin Sung Co., Ltd., Others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

In the construction sector, PP yarns are used as a reinforcing agent and in concrete mix designs. The reinforcing agents are blended with the concrete mix to prevent cracking and reduce shrinkage in the construction industry. The wide application range of PP yarn is driving the global market. The prime factors driving the market include the increased applications in textiles and the construction industry. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, operation in many industries including textiles and polyester is at a standstill. Further, the lockdown declared in many countries have adversely affected transportation. These factors are likely to affect the production of PP yarn, resulting in to decline in the global market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of polypropylene yarn.

Market Segmentation

The entire polypropylene yarn market has been sub-categorized into type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Polypropylene Multifilament Yarn

Polypropylene Monofilament Yarn

By Application

Home Textiles

Apparel

Industrial Textiles

Carpet

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for polypropylene yarn market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

