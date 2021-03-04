Paper Core Market Strategies, Business Growth, Industry Segments and Forecast Till 2027

The global Paper Core Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the paper core market include Phu Tung Paper Trading and Manufacturing Co., Ltd., DAE – DO PAPER TUBE VIETNAM CO., LTD., Thanh Cong Paper Tube Co., Ltd., Huynh De Joint Stock Company, Gia Quan Industry Co., Ltd., Kim Phu Vinh Production Service Co., Ltd., Paul and Co., Sonoco Alcore, Kunert Group, Smurfit Kappa, Other. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market for the paper core is growing at a steady rate owing to the increase in demand for reusable and recyclable packaging materials instead of plastic packaging. The COVID-19 outbreak has caused the paper core’s market to grow at an accelerated rate due to its natural safety and biodegradability. Also, the virus is said not to be transmitted by paper, further fuelling the market growth. Various industries are increasing their demand for the paper core as one of their primary raw material like the textile industry, wire industry, and adhesive industry. The only restraint faced by the market is in the form of stiff competition provided by the plastic core industry.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of paper core.

Market Segmentation

The entire paper core market has been sub-categorized into thickness and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Thickness

Less than 8mm

8-16mm

16-20mm

20mm and above

By Application

Beverages Packaging

Paper Industry

Textiles

Adhesive Tapes

Metal Industry

Foil Industry

Construction

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for paper core market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

