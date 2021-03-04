Glacial Acetic Acid Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecast, Report 2020-2027

The global Glacial Acetic Acid Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the glacial acetic acid market include Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., Eastman Chemical Company, Dow, Lotte BP Chemcals Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Jiangsu Sopo (Group) Co., Ltd., Shanghai Wujing, Eurochem. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The coronavirus outbreak has caused a surge in demand for added pharmaceuticals in food ingredients for maintaining a healthy immune system. This in turn, has caused a growth in the market for glacial acetic acid. The major driver for glacial acetic acid is its application as a flavoring agent in various foods and beverages. Glacial acetic acid is mainly used in the mass production of vinyl acetate monomer, which has a wide range of uses in the paints, coatings, and textile processing. Therefore, the rise in disposable incomes and the tendency to have a better lifestyle drive the market for glacial acetic acid.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of glacial acetic acid.

Market Segmentation

The entire glacial acetic acid market has been sub-categorized into grade and end-use application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Grade

Food Grade

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

By End-Use Application

Food Additive

Solvent

Photographic Chemical

Paints & Coating

Textile

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical Intermediate

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for glacial acetic acid market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

