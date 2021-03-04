The global Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the flexible intermediate bulk container market include Glоbаl-Раk, Flехі-tuff, Іѕbіr, ВАG Соrр., Grеіf, Соnіtех Ѕоnосо, Веrrу Рlаѕtісѕ, АmеrіGlоbе, LС Расkаgіng, RDА Вulk Расkаgіng, Ѕасkmаkеr. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for packaging, owing to the boost in demand for the packaged goods coupled with higher demand for online shopping is anticipated to increase the demand of FIBC market under the study period. In industrial packaging, flexible packaging is gaining higher attention owing to various advantages associated with it. Growing demand for light-weight, strong, durable transportation materials are a major driving factor pushing the sales of FIBC uphill. The market is primarily driven by domestic and international demand of FIBC materials. The Indian FIBC industry is witnessing growth on an expeditious pace to become the second largest producer of FIBC after China. India has emerged as a prominent country for FIBC as it is a key manufacturer and exporter in the world. Rising export activities of minerals, chemicals, and polymer products worldwide is resulting in more and more demand for bulk packaging. India is a promising country as it offers the advantage of low-cost production for FIBC when compared to other important manufacturing regions including Turkey, European countries, and the USA.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Type A

Type B

Type C

Type D

By End Use

Food

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for flexible intermediate bulk container market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

