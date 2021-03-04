Global Residue Testing Market 2020 | Industry Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand And Forecast Report Till 2027

The global Residue Testing Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the residue testing market include Bureau Veritas S.A., Eurofins Scientific, DTS Food Laboratories, Covance Inc., ALS Limited, SGS S.A., Intertek Group plc, International Laboratory Services Ltd., Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Silliker, Inc., Other companies. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The major factors that are uplifting the market include the growing food & beverage industry, execution of strict food safety regulations, increasing allergic reactions due to food consumption, and growing chemical contamination in food products. Moreover, the global movement of organic revolution and technological advancement in the testing process is driving the global residue testing market. The other factors that are boosting the market include increasing consumer’s awareness and demand for food safety and high-grade food. COVID-19 is likely to disrupt the global market as a result of the economic crisis in all sectors, including the agriculture industry.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of residue testing.

Market Segmentation

The entire residue testing market has been sub-categorized into residue types, detection techniques and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Residue Types

Pesticides

Heavy Metals

Toxins

Allergens

Other Residues

By Detection Techniques

HPLC

LC-MS/MS

Immunoassay-Based

Other Techniques

By Application

Agricultural Crops, Food

Meat

Poultry

Dairy

Fruits

Vegetables

Processed Food

Other Food

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for residue testing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

