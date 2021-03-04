Automated Truck Market by 2027 Growth with Top Key Vendors like- Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom N.V., Valeo, AB Volvo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others

The Automated Truck Market report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of automated truck market with detailed market segmentation by automation level, sensors, propulsion, truck type, and geography. The global automated truck market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading automated truck market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key automated truck companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key development in the past five years.

Top Key Players:- Aptiv PLC, Continental AG, Daimler AG, DENSO Corporation, PACCAR Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, TomTom N.V., Valeo, AB Volvo, ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Due to the elevated concerns regarding the road safety with the positive economic effect on trucking & freight transport industry, the automated truck market industry is spurring. According to the forecast, demand of 5G technology for vehicle movement is increasing at a rapid pace, which is also contributing to this growth. Further the government of various countries are quite curious about this newly invented automated trucks, which plays a significant role for the industry as well.

An automated truck also known as self-driving truck, is able to run on the roads even without any physical presence of a human being. It incorporates advanced technological system like improved quality sensors and cameras and eliminates the requirement of a driver of stirring the wheel. Moreover, it vastly relies on satellites, guided systems and ground sensors. The inbuilt system identifies any impediments and relevant obscurity to give proper navigation to the trucks to run without any obstacle.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global automated truck market based on various segments. it also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The automated truck market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

