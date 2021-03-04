Predictive Vehicle Technology Market Growth by 2027 Involving Prominent Players Such as AISIN SEIKI Co.Ltd., Aptiv PLC, Traffilog LTD, Continental AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Robert Bosch GmbH, Valeo, Visteon Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG and Others

Data management is a prevailing opportunity in a connected car arena. The connected cars stream massive amounts of data into the cloud, and thus to utilize extensive data, the need for predictive analysis and data analysis is expected to grow. Predictive maintenance, predictive collision avoidance, automotive marketing, automotive marketing, and data management of connected cars are among the growing concepts responsible for the growth of the market.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006520/

For instance, Nissan has developed a predictive collision avoidance system with the help of big data, advanced sensors, and vehicle-to-vehicle connectivity. This system can judge the distance and speed of the vehicle in front of a car and of the preceding two vehicles. Also, a video and an audible signal will be sent to the driver in case of any unusual behavior. Therefore, with the huge benefit of a predictive collision avoidance system, the automotive industry might witness a sophisticated and effective collision avoidance system based on predictive driver behavior as the developers are working ahead to create apps for improving communication between the connected vehicles.

The auto manufacturers and tech companies are involved in the development of sophisticated technologies that enable automobiles to drive themselves. In the race of testing self-driving vehicles, Google is leading the race, followed by Audi, Toyota, and Mercedes-Benz. Moreover, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) foresees that the self-driving vehicles will approximately account for up to 75% of vehicles on the road by 2040. The self-driving car industry is anticipated to benefit the car-sharing services such as Zipcar, taxi services, public transportation, and rental car companies. In addition to the rising emergence of self-driving vehicles, changing government regulations and collaborations are some of the major trends that would support transforming the automotive industry. Regulations such as the EU, Canada, and China are passing legislation and functioning on frameworks that encompass rules around occupancy requirements, electrification, reporting requirements, and considerations for land use and transit planning. Due to government regulations made for the safety of drivers and passengers, there are at least 47 cities globally that is piloting self-driving cars in the current scenario. The factors as mentioned earlier for self-driving vehicles are forecasted to impact the entire automotive industry and the technology companies for the development of more advanced car technologies.

Market initiative and new development strategies are commonly adopted by companies to expand their foot print worldwide and meet the growing demand. These strategies are mostly observed in North America and Europe. The players present in the predictive vehicle technology market adopt the strategy of expansion and investment in research and development to enlarge customer base across the world, which also permits the players to maintain their brand name globally.

Buy now at – https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006520/

Reason to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global Predictive Vehicle Technology market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Predictive Vehicle Technology market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/