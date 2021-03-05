Global Building Insulation Market Forecast to 2027 – Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, Rockwool International A/S, GAF, Johns Manville ( Berkshire Hathaway), Paroc Group

Building Insulation defines installation of thermal resistance in buildings with an objective to reduce heat and saves cooling costs by helping in improving energy efficiency of air conditioners and prevent heat loss. These insulation uses R-value to identify thermal resistance, which depicts holding capacity of heat by a material used in it. Basically, thicker the insulation, higher will be the R-value. Building insulation promotes energy conservation and temperature control of surface with minimal charges, which acts as the driving factor for the market growth. Also, with the growing concept of green building and reducing emission of harmful gases is propelling the market growth.

As far, restraining factor in the growth of Building Insulation is lack of skilled labors resulting in improper installation and directly impacting efficiency and performance. Also, certain materials are sensitive to moisture and cannot be recommended where there are chances of moisture. Furthermore, increasing urbanization and methods of energy conservation provides prosperous opportunities for the market.

Major Players in the market are: Kingspan Group, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, BASF SE, Rockwool International A/S, GAF, Johns Manville ( Berkshire Hathaway), Paroc Group, Saint-Gobain S.A. and Beijing New Building Material (Group) Co., Ltd.

