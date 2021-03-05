Robotic Lawn Mower Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2027

The robotic lawn mowers perform the same functions as that of a conventional lawn mower. The difference between the two is clear from the name itself that the robotic lawn mowers are automated robots that are used to cut down the grass and clean the field. Unlike a conventional lawn mower, it doesn’t require any human intervention in between the execution of its operations. The robotic lawn mowers are most effective or show the best results when they are used a few times a week. With the advent in the field of artificial intelligence, a user can even control the mower from smartphones.

The increasing safety concerns along with the increasing focus on the artificial intelligence are inducing the demand for robotic lawn mower. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the Robotic Lawn Mower Market would exhibit a CAGR of 12.3% for the forecast period. On the basis of current trends and insights, the current robotic lawn mower market value is USD 803.9 million will climb up to USD 2,033.6 million by the year 2028.

Increasing penetration of artificial intelligence and machine learning across the globe is positively impacting the demand for robotic lawn mowers. Rapid focus on the improvement of technology so as to enhance the quality is also working in the favour of robotic lawn mower market. The robotic lawn mowers are electrically charged and thus, are eco-friendly. This means that they don’t require oil or gas to perform their designated operations and this in turn will further propel the growth of robotic lawn mowers. These are noise pollution free unlike the conventional lawn mowers which also adds to its goodwill.

Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.

Segmentation : Global Robotic Lawn Mower Market

On the basis of distribution channel, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into online channeland retail channel.

On the basis of end-user, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into robotic lawn mowers in the residential sector and robotic lawn mowers in the commercial sector.

On the basis of connectivity, the robotic lawn mower market is segmented into robotic lawn mowers with connectivity and robotic lawn mowers without connectivity.

The robotic lawn mower market can also be segmented on the basis of lawn covered into medium-sized lawns (between 800 and 1,500 square meters), small-sized lawns (up to 800 square meters) and large-sized lawns (between 1,500 and 10,500 square meters).

Major Market Competitors/Players

The major players covered in the robotic lawn mower market report are Husqvarna AB (publ)., MTD Products Inc, Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH, STIGA S.p.A., Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a., AL-KO., Deere & Company., Zicom, Honda India Power Products Ltd., LINEATIELLE s.r.l. Unipersonale, LG Electronics, Milagrow Business & Knowledge Solutions (Pvt.) Limited., Mamibot Manufacturing USA, TOOLSiD.com., Robintek, STIHL Incorporated, SUMEC Hardware & Tools Co., Ltd., The Kobi Company, TURFLYNX and ZHEJIANG TIANCHEN INTELLIGENCE&TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Country Level Analysis

The robotic lawn mower market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, distributional channel, end-user, connectivity and lawn covered as referenced above.

The countries covered in the robotic lawn mower market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Peru, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in Asia-Pacific (APAC), South Africa, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Kuwait, Israel, Egypt, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Competitive Analysis

Robotic Lawn Mower market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Robotic Lawn Mower market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Robotic Lawn Mower Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Robotic Lawn Mower market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Robotic Lawn Mower market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Robotic Lawn Mower market.

Table of Content:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

PART 16: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

PART 17: COMPANY PROFILES

PART 18: APPENDIX

