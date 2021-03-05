Solid State Relay Market Research Report, Outlook, Growth, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Solid state relay is a type of electronic device that switches itself when an external surge of voltage flows through the device. These devices are applied on various control terminals and are consisting of a sensor and a switching device which switches the power to the load circuit.

Global Solid State Relay Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 1.60 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the modernization and increased adoption from the consumer electronics and electrical industry.

Market Drivers:

Growth of the digital age and autonomous operations in various industries; this is expected to drive the market growth

Benefits and features of the product such as resistance against vibration & shocks is increasing the demand for the product; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes in the market is expected to restrain the market growth

Loss of power and current during switching on and off solid state relay; this factor is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Segmentation : Global Solid State Relay Market

By Mounting Type

Panel Mount

Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Mount

DIN Rail Mount

Others

By Output Voltage

Alternate Current Solid State Relay (AC SSR)

Direct Current Solid State Relay (DC SSR)

Alternate Current/Direct Current Solid State Relay (AC/DC SSR)

By Current Rating

Low (0-20A)

Medium (20-50A)

High (50A & Above)

By Application

Industrial Automation

Machine Tools

Elevators

Conveyor Systems

Industrial Robots

Material Handling Equipment

Others

Building Equipment

Lighting Systems

Office Lighting Systems

Warehouse/Theatrical Lighting Systems

Security & Access Control Systems

HVAC Systems

Others

Industrial OEM

Electronics Equipment

Packaging Devices

Plastic & Printing Devices

Others

Energy & Infrastructure

Power Distribution

Solar Tracking Systems

Wind Turbines

Others

Automotive & Transportation

Train Control Systems

Electric Vehicles

Others

Medical

Dialysis Machines

Medical Sterilizers

Incubators

Others

Food & Beverage

Ovens

Coffee Makers & Vending Machines

Others

By Geography

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Indonesia

Thailand

Philippines

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East and Africa

Major Market Competitors/Players

Few of the major competitors currently working in solid state relay market are TE Connectivity; Broadcom; Crydom Inc.; Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG; OMRON Corporation; OMEGA Engineering; Rockwell Automation, Inc.; IXYS Integrated Circuits Division; AMETEK.Inc.; FUJITSU; Vishay Intertechnology; Teledyne Relays; celduc relais; Panasonic Corporation; Connectwell Industries Pvt. Ltd.; Eaton; ARICO TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.; PHOENIX CONTACT and Emtech Solution.

Key Developments in the Market:

In November 2018, Carlo Gavazzi Holding AG announced the launch of a new series of solid state relay products. The new series termed as “RGC3 48 Series” include products that have been equipped with dual mounting capabilities of panel mount and thru-wall mount. This product launch will increase their share in the market due to the popularity of the products available in the series.

In December 2016, Vishay Intertechnology announced the launch of expanded VOR series of hybrid solid state relays for usage in telecommunications and networking industries, industrial applications and various others verticals. The new products included in the series are increasingly cost effective and provide enhanced levels of temperature range.

Competitive Analysis

Solid State Relay market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Solid State Relay market.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Major Highlights of Solid State Relay Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:

The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Solid State Relay market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Solid State Relay market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Solid State Relay market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

Market value USD Million and volume Units Million data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

