Feminine Hygiene Products Market 2020 – Impact of COVID-19, Future Growth Analysis and Challenges | Key Players Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK , imited, Ontex, Kao Corporation

According to The Insight Partners market research titled ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Distribution Channel, and End User.’ The global feminine hygiene products market is expected to reach US$ 36,371.54 Mn in 2027 from US$ 21,088.56 Mn in 2018. The market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% from 2019-2027. The report provides trends prevailing in the global feminine hygiene products market and the factors driving the market and also the factors that act as hindrances.

The global feminine hygiene products market, based on the product, was segmented into cleaning & deodorizing products and menstrual care products. In 2018, the menstrual care products segment accounted for the largest market share in the global feminine hygiene products market by product. Rise in the disposable income compared with the availability of innovative products for female health is anticipated to fuel the growth of the segment at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Major factors boosting the growth of the market include increasing awareness regarding feminine hygiene and the availability of feminine hygiene products at an affordable price. However, the occurrence of infections among women by using these products is hampering the growth of the market.

The feminine hygiene products market majorly consists of players such as Procter & Gamble, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Edgewell Personal Care, Bodywise (UK) Limited, Unicharm Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Limited, Ontex, Kao Corporation and Essity Aktiebolag (publ), among others. Several companies in the market are concentrating on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in October 2019, Unicharm launched the cool sanitary napkin ‘Sofy COOL’ in India. The newly introduced product comes along with a revolutionary “Coolpad Technology,” which gives a feeling of coolness for an “Irritation Free Period.”

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries. This report on ‘Feminine Hygiene Products Market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The reports also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The “Feminine Hygiene Products Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the healthcare industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Feminine Hygiene Products market with detailed market segmentation by product type, pathogen type, application and end user. The Feminine Hygiene Products market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading players in Feminine Hygiene Products market and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

