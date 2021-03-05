Testing Inspection and Certification Market Segmentation, Size, Analysis, Key Players and Forecast 2026

Testing inspection and certification is a kind of a testing body which provide different services like inspection, verification, auditing, certification etc. The main aim of this service is to improve the productivity of the company. These days, TIC is widely used in industries like agriculture, medical, chemicals, constructions, oil & gas etc. to maintain the quality and safety standards.
Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 199.48 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 294.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing preference for outsourcing service model is the major factor for the growth of this market.
The research and analysis conducted in Testing Inspection and Certification Market Report helps clients to predict investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. This report has been designed in such a way that it provides very evident understanding of the business environment and Hub Motor industry. Nevertheless, this global market research report unravels many business problems very quickly and easily. Due to high demand and the value of market research for the success of different sectors, Hub Motor Market report is provided that covers many work areas.
Market Drivers:
- Rapid urbanization in many countries is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- Increasing demand for integrated standards is another factor driving the market
Market Restraints:
- Long timing of the overseas qualification assessment is the factor restraining the market growth
- Trade wars among end user industries are another factor restraining the market growth
Segmentation : Global Testing Inspection and Certification Market
By Service Type
Testing
Inspection
Certification
Others
By Sourcing Type
In-House Services
Outsourced Services
By Applications
Consumer Goods and Retail
Agriculture and Food
Chemicals
Construction and Infrastructure
Energy & Power
Industrial and Manufacturing
Medical and Life Sciences
Mining
Oil & Gas and Petroleum
Public Sector
Automotive
Aerospace
Marine
Rail
Supply Chain and Logistics
IT and Telecom
Sports & Entertainment
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Europe
Germany
France
United Kingdom
Italy
Spain
Russia
Turkey
Belgium
Netherlands
Switzerland
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
Japan
China
South Korea
India
Australia
Singapore
Malaysia
Indonesia
Thailand
Philippines
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Middle East and Africa
South Africa
Egypt
Saudi Arabia
United Arab Emirates
Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Major Market Competitors/Players
Few of the major competitors currently working in testing inspection and certification market are SGS SA, Intertek Group plc, Dekra, Eurofins Scientific, TÜV SÜD, DNV GL AS, TÜV Rheinland, Applus+, ALS Limited, TÜV NORD GROUP, Lloyd’s Register Group Services Limited., MISTRAS Group, Inc., Element Materials Technology, UL LLC, VDE Prüf- und Zertifizierungsinstitut GmbH, Keystone Compliance, FORCE TECHNOLOGY, HV Technologies, Inc.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In December 2018, Top companies of the testing, inspection and certification (TIC) industry announced the launch of the TIC Council. This council will be in Brussels and will consist of the 90 members of different companies. The main aim is to create a safe and sustainable surrounding for the people working in the trade business.
- In November 2018, SGS announced the launch of their online portal so that they can make the testing inspection and certification services available to customers in just one click. This will provide more than 100 services like fuel testing, supply chain solutions and pesticides analysis. The main aim is to provide customers the services that they desire easily anywhere.
Competitive Analysis
Testing Inspection and Certification market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to Testing Inspection and Certification market.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Major Highlights of Testing Inspection and Certification Market in Covid-19 pandemic covered in report:
The report provides impact of COVID-19 on Testing Inspection and Certification market along with its impact on overall industry and economy of world. Further, it adds changes in consumer buying behavior as it impacts majorly on market growth and sales. Distributors and traders on marketing strategy analysis focusing on region wise needs in covid-19 pandemic is also added in the Testing Inspection and Certification market report. The last segment of COVID-19 impact chapter include recovery and major changes opted by major players involved in Testing Inspection and Certification market.
