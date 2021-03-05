Dual Screen Laptops Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – ASUSTEK COMPUTER, HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, LENOVO

A dual-screen laptop is a laptop that has two displays integrated into the same device. This can take on a range of styles, as we’ve seen from several top brands. The most notable original design comes from ASUS in 2012. The Taichi Windows 8 notebook was ahead of its time; the back had a full HD touchscreen to complement the main monitor.

The major factor contributing to market growth is the growing investments in dual-screen technology. Companies such as Intel and Microsoft also released prototype versions of their dual display laptops. Additionally, Microsoft has released the latest version of Windows specially designed for dual-screen technology. The launch of Windows X for dual-screen laptops was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic and is scheduled to be released with Microsoft’s dual-screen laptop Surface Neo soon. Thus, product differentiation is anticipated to be the driving force soon.

Competitive Landscape: Dual Screen Laptops Market: ASUSTEK COMPUTER INC., HP DEVELOPMENT COMPANY, L.P., LENOVO, MICROSOFT CORPORATION, DELL INC., INTEL CORPORATION, MOBILE PIXELS, APPLE INC

