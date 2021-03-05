Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market 2021| Top Companies, Regional Growth Overview and Growth Factors Details by Forecast till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Waterborne coatings can be defined as an environmentally friendly coating that is used for surface treatment of materials which utilizes water as a solvent medium. The resins which is used for this type of coatings are readily water-soluble resins such as styrene-butadiene copolymers, acrylics, and alkyds. The market research report acrylic based waterborne coatings cover waterborne coatings’ overall consumption based on water-soluble acrylic resins. Water is a major constituent of this type of coatings, releases low VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds) over other solvent-borne coatings, minimizing the impact on the environment. Apart from the environmental advantages, acrylic based waterborne coatings offer good resistance to heat and abrasion, low flammability, excellent adhesion, and requires less amount of coating to cover a particular surface area as compared to solvent-borne coatings.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The acrylic based waterborne coatings market has witnessed significant growth due to rising demand for chemical industry. Moreover, automotive industry witnessed an increased production with declining crude oil prices in the recent past thus provide a huge market opportunity for the key players operating in the acrylic based waterborne coatings market. However, strict environmental regulations are projected to hamper the overall growth of the acrylic based waterborne coatings market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Acrylic Based Waterborne Coatings Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemical and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the acrylic based waterborne coatings market with detailed market segmentation type, application, and geography. The global acrylic based waterborne coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading acrylic based waterborne coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global acrylic based waterborne coatings market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the global acrylic based waterborne coatings market is divided into liquid and powder. On the basis of application, the global acrylic based waterborne coatings market is divided into building and construction, automotive, packaging, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global acrylic based waterborne coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The acrylic based waterborne coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the acrylic based waterborne coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the acrylic based waterborne coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the acrylic based waterborne coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from acrylic based waterborne coatings market is anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for acrylic based waterborne coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the acrylic based waterborne coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the acrylic based waterborne coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

