Aggregates Market 2021: Analysis by Business Methodologies, Financial Overview and Growth Prospects Predicted by 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Aggregate is a wide category of coarse to medium grained particulate material used in construction activities, including gravel, crushed stone, sand, recycled concrete, slag, and geosynthetic aggregates. Aggregates are the most mined materials worldwide. These aggregate materials are mixed with bitumen, cement, gypsum, lime, or other adhesives to form concrete or mortar forms a significant part of building blocks.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The rising demand for the aggregates in the commercial & residential construction sectors and transport infrastructure is the critical driver for the aggregates market’s growth. It is mainly used in railway ballast, cement and concrete manufacturing, and road base & coverings. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has directly halted construction activities due to the imposed lockdowns in major cities worldwide, which is expected to hamper the aggregates market growth.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Aggregates Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals & materials industry with a particular focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the aggregates market with detailed market segmentation by type and application. The global aggregates market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading aggregates market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global aggregates market is segmented into type and application. By type, the aggregates market is classified into Crushed Stone, Sand, Gravel, Others. By application, the aggregates market is classified into Concrete, Road Base & Coverings, Others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry, including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global aggregates market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 concerning five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. The aggregates market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally, along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the aggregates market from both demand and supply side. Further, it evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trends. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions, namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America, after evaluating political, economic, social, and technological factors affecting the aggregates market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The report covers vital developments in the aggregates market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals, and others, such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions and partnerships & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from the aggregates market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for aggregates in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the aggregates market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the aggregates market. Besides, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last three years, the critical development in the past five years.

LafargeHolcim

Martin Marietta

LSR Group

HeidelbergCement AG

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V

Vulcan Materials Company

CRH plc

Adelaide Brighton Ltd

Eurocement Group

Rogers Group Inc.

