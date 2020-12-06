England and France rugby line-ups

England:  Daly; Watson, Slade, Farrell (capt), May; Ford, Youngs; M Vunipola, George, Sinckler, Itoje, Launchbury, Curry, Underhill, B Vunipola.

Replacements:  Cowan-Dickie, Genge, Stuart, Hill, Earl, Robson, Malins, Marchant.

France:  Dulin; Raka, Moefana, Danty, Villiere; Jalibert, Couilloud; Kolingar, Bourgarit, Aldegheri, Geraci, Pesenti, Woki, Jelonch, Tofofua.

Replacements:  Mauvaka, Neti, Atonio, Ducat, Macalou, Bezy, Carbonel, Barassi.