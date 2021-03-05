Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market | 2021 Global Leading Players Analysis and Forecast to 2026 | Pelican BioThermal LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., FedEx Corp.

“

Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Amid Global COVID-19 Crisis: Report Hive Viewpoint

Los Angeles, United States, March 2021: The Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the market. Report Hive’s latest publication, Titled “[Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it. Additionally, this report encompasses an accurate competitive analysis of major market players and their strategies during the projection timeline.

The research study includes the latest updates about the COVID-19 impact on the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging sector. The outbreak has broadly influenced the global economic landscape. The report contains a complete breakdown of the current situation in the ever-evolving business sector and estimates the aftereffects of the outbreak on the overall economy. Key players in this market are Pelican BioThermal LLC (U.S.), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Cold Chain Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), FedEx Corp. (U.S.), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (U.S.), Deutsche Post AG (DHL) (Germany).

There are 10 Chapters to deeply display the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market:

Chapter 1, is executive summary of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market; Chapter 2, is definition and segment of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging; Chapter 3, to show info and data comparison of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Players; Chapter 4, to explain the industry chain of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging; Chapter 5, to show comparison of regions and courtiers(or sub-regions); Chapter 6, to show competition and trade situation of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market; Chapter 7, to show comparison of applications; Chapter 8, to show comparison of types; Chapter 9, to show investment of Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market; Chapter 10, to forecast Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market in the next years.

Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging. According to the latest report added to the online repository of Report Hive Research the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2021. The report also emphasizes the initiatives undertaken by the companies operating in the market including product innovation, product launches, and technological development to help their organization offer more effective products in the market. It also studies notable business events, including corporate deals, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, product launches, and brand promotions.

Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Segmentation: By Types

☑ Insulated shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, Others

Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market segmentation: By Applications

☑ Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others

Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market: Competitive Rivalry

The segmentation is used to decide the target market into smaller sections or segments like product type, application, and geographical regions to optimize marketing strategies, advertising techniques, and global as well as regional sales efforts of Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market. Common characteristics are being considered for segmentation such as global market share, common interests, global demand and access control unit supply. Moreover, the report compares the production value and growth rate of the Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market across different geographies.

While segmentation has been provided to list down various facets of the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market, analysis methods such as S.T.E.E.P.L.E., S.W.O.T., Regression analysis, etc. have been utilized to study the underlying factors of the market. Summarization of various aspects consisted of the report has also been encompassed.

This study includes regional prospects of the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market. The details related to the geographical landscape have been studied with scrutiny by the researchers and the data has been included in this study. The regions covered in this report are:

* North America: U.S., Canada, Mexico

* South America: Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, Costa Rica

* Europe: U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Denmark

* APAC: China, Japan, Australia, South Korea, India, Taiwan, Malaysia, Hong Kong

* Middle East and Africa: Israel, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market.

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging market.

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Insulated shippers, Insulated Containers, Refrigerants, Others

1.4.3 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Others

1.5.3 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Industry

1.6.1.1 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging

1.6.2 Market Trends and Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Production (2015-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production by Regions

4.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions by Production (2015-2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions by Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production (2015-2021)

4.2.2 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue (2015-2021)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production (2015-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue (2015-2021)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production (2015-2021)

4.4.2 China Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue (2015-2021)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Import & Export (2015-2021)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production (2015-2021)

4.5.2 Japan Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue (2015-2021)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Import & Export (2015-2021)

5 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.1.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2021)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Size by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue by Type (2015-2021)

6.1.3 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Price by Type (2015-2021)

6.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2021): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2021)

7.2.2 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Company1

8.1.1 Company1 Corporation Information

8.1.2 Company1 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 Company1 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.1.4 Company1 Product Description

8.1.5 Company1 Recent Development

8.2 Company2

8.2.1 Company2 Corporation Information

8.2.2 Company2 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Company2 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.2.4 Company2 Product Description

8.2.5 Company2 Recent Development

8.3 Company3

8.3.1 Company3 Corporation Information

8.3.2 Company3 Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Company3 Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2021)

8.3.4 Company3 Product Description

8.3.5 Company3 Recent Development

8.4 This Report Covers Leading Companies Associated in Worldwide Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Market (Pepsi, Kraft, Coca-Cola, Carlsberg Group, Diageo, Nestl SA, SAB Miller, Heineken NV, AB InBev, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Kellogg, Link Snacks, Frito-Lay, Cape Cod, Utz Quality Foods, Accolade Wines, Heineken, Carlsberg, Others.)

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Sales Channels

11.2.2 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Distributors

11.3 Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Passive Temperature Controlled Packaging Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

