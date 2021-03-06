Craft Carpet Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecast Report 2020-2027

The global Craft Carpet Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the craft carpet market include Carpet Crafts, KarpetsbyRKS, Global Crafts Rugs, Miras Craft, Atlas Carpet Mills, Carpet Couture, Imperial Carpet & Home, Al-Monitor, LLC, Hands Carpet, Handicrafts, Jammu & Kashmir, Hag Carpet. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Global craft carpet market growth will benefit from continued strong growth in the housing sector and rising per capita incomes that will allow households to purchase more expensive floor coverings. The competitive advantages of craft carpet products, such as total installed cost and tactile and aesthetic qualities, will facilitate the market to maintain its significant market position. Launch of new eco-design and recycling carpet complementing environmental concerns is likely to augment Europe’s demand. Meanwhile, the craft carpet industry faces a massive shortage of skilled weavers, which is hampering the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of craft carpet.

Market Segmentation

The entire craft carpet market has been sub-categorized into material, end user, sales channel and price point. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material

Nylon

Olefin

Polyester

Others

By End User

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Sales Channel

By Price Point

Economy

Luxury

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for craft carpet market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

