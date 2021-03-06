Blocked Isocyanate Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Blocked Isocyanate Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the blocked isocyanate market include BAXENDEN, Vencorex, Covestro, Evonik, Rudolf, EMS, Leeson Polyurethanes, DIC, Asahi KASEI, Tosoh, Mitsui Chemicals, Meisei Chem. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global blocked isocyanate market is projected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period. The blocked isocyanates market is facing many obstacles and debates for its achievable work. With some positive aspects, the market is experiencing so many downturns. Rising application as a solvent and blocking & curing agent in paint, automotive, and coating industry drives the market growth. Blocked isocyanates are used in automotive and various coating industries and applied as a solvent to finishes. The block isocyanate’s chemical structure is known to have a significant impact on the deblocking temperature and curing rate of the coating, and also impact volatile content and finished product properties. Despite being an excellent performer in coating curing, its toxicity and moisture sensitivity makes it unfeasible for coating application. As a result, there is a growing inclination towards the development of isocyanate-free polyurethane formulations. Due to this, the isocyanates could be replaced by a crosslinker such as a melamine or formaldehyde resin. This is estimated to hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of blocked isocyanate.

Market Segmentation

The entire blocked isocyanate market has been sub-categorized into type and applications. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Water-Based Blocked Isocyanate

Solvent-Based Blocked Isocyanate

By Applications

Single-Component Coating

Adhesive

Other

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for blocked isocyanate market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

