Digital Gaming Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Digital Gaming Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the digital gaming market include Activision Blizzard, Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Ubisoft, Zynga, Tencent, GungHo Online, Nintendo, Sony Corporation, Microsoft Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as availability of reasonably good internet connection in most of the regions across the world, ease of using mobile phones, and the affordability of feature-rich smartphones drive the growth of the market. The growth was also attributed to players who are playing restricted and prefer free versions of games. Digital distribution now has become a dominant method of delivering content on mobile platforms such as iOS devices and Android phones. Digital gaming will continue to grow in popularity in the education field. Digital gaming has many qualities that align them with cognitive development theories such as situated cognition, interactional cognitive development, and schema theory. However, the threat of being addicted hinders the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of digital gaming.

Market Segmentation

The entire digital gaming market has been sub-categorized into distribution channel, game subscription model, platform, audience and device. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Distribution Channel

Retail

Digital

By Game Subscription Model

Premium

Paymium

Freemium

By Platform

Flash

IOS

Android

Social Network

By Audience

Social Gamer

Serious Gamers

Core Gamers

By Device

Mobile

Console

PC

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for digital gaming market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

