December 6, 2020

Specialty Aluminas Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2015-2025

According to 99Strategy, the Global Specialty Aluminas Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Specialty Aluminas market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Huber Engineered Materials (HEM)
AluChem
Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas
ALTEO Alumina
ALMATIS GMBH
Imerys Fused Minerals Villach
Kerneos
Motim Electrocorundum Ltd.
Nabaltec AG
Sasol Germany GmbH
Silkem

Key Product Type

Aluminium Trihydroxide (ATH)
Activated Aluminas
Boehmite
Calcined Alumina
Tabular Alumina
Fused Alumina

Market by Application

Mining
Chemical Industry
Architecture
Automobile
Aerospace & Defense
Electric Appliances
Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Specialty Aluminas market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

