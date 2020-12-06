December 6, 2020

Specialty Adhesives Market to Witness a Healthy Y-o-Y Growth during 2015-2025

According to 99Strategy, the Global Specialty Adhesives Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Specialty Adhesives market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

3M
Dow Corning
BASF
The Dow Chemical
Henkel
H. B. Fuller
Permatex
Bostik
Nexus Adhesives
WF Taylor
Total Wall
Ashland
Franklin
Bayer
Creative Materials
Acucote
Abrasiflex
W.W. Henry
Adirondack Specialty Adhesives
Worthen Industries

Key Product Type

Cyanoacrylates
Polyvinyl Acetate
Polyurethanes
Acrylic
Others

Market by Application

Automotive
Aerospace
Construction
Marine
Medical
Military
Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Specialty Adhesives market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

