Speciality Paper Market set to record exponential growth by 2015-2025-end

According to 99Strategy, the Global Speciality Paper Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2019 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during the 2020-2025. The report analyses the global Speciality Paper market, the market size and growth, as well as the major market participants.

The analysis includes market size, upstream situation, market segmentation, market segmentation, price & cost and industry environment. In addition, the report outlines the factors driving industry growth and the description of market channels.The report begins from overview of industrial chain structure, and describes the upstream. Besides, the report analyses market size and forecast in different geographies, type and end-use segment, in addition, the report introduces market competition overview among the major companies and companies profiles, besides, market price and channel features are covered in the report.

Key Regions

Asia Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

Key Companies

Nippon Paper Industries
Mondi Ltd.
Domtar Corporation
Stora Enso Oyj
International Paper
P.H. Glatfelter
UPM
Munksjo
Oji Holdings Corp.
Fedrigoni Spa
Georgia-Pacific
Voith
C&J Specialty Papers
Onyx Specialty Papers
Pudumjee
Wausau

Key Product Type

Decor Paper
Thermal Paper
Label Paper
Carbonless Paper
Release Liner
Kraft Paper
Others

Market by Application
Building and Construction
Packaging & Labelling
Printing and Publishing
Electricals
Others

Main Aspects covered in the Report

Overview of the Speciality Paper market including production, consumption, status & forecast and market growth
2015-2018 historical data and 2019-2025 market forecast
Geographical analysis including major countries
Overview the product type market including development
Overview the end-user market including development

