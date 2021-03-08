Corrugated Boxes Market | Growth & Trends | Industry Report, 2027

The global Corrugated Boxes Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the corrugated boxes market include International Paper Company, Nine Dragons Paper, West Rock, Smurfit Kappa Group and Lee and Mann Group. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The corrugated box market is growing at a healthy rate blessed by the explosion of e-commerce and development in digital printing technologies. The emerging retailing industry and change in the lifestyle of people in various parts of the world have led to a growth of the corrugated box market. The expansion of e-commerce trade into the grocery sector is further predicted to impact sales. A corrugated box is printed with high graphics to enhance the shelf appeal, this, in turn, is increasing sales opportunities. The demand is also egged on by processed food sector and number of other non-food application consisting of chemicals, drugs and medicine, fruits and vegetables, electrical goods, personal products, healthcare products and other. The market is growing at the fastest rate in developing countries. Players within the market are investing heavily to expand their production capacity, to extend their product portfolio, to serve the untapped market by significantly enhancing product quality and capacity. However, the availability of other alternatives such as plastic returnable crates and ban of recycled corrugated paper in several countries is hampering the growth of the market.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of corrugated boxes.

Market Segmentation

The entire corrugated boxes market has been sub-categorized into material and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Material

Recycled Corrugates

Virgin Corrugates

By Application

Food and Beverages

Paper Products

Electrical and Electronic Goods

Personal Care and Household Goods

Chemicals

Glassware and Ceramics

Textile Goods

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for corrugated boxes market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

