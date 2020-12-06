Plant Derived Proteins Market Trend, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Key Players: ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Plant Derived Proteins market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Plant Derived Proteins market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Plant Derived Proteins market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

ADM, Cargill, DuPont, Kerry Group, Manildra, Roquette, Tereos, Axiom Foods, Cosucra, CHS, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glico Nutrition, Gushen Group Market Segment by Product Type: , Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Others Market Segment by Application: , Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care, Animal Feed, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Plant Derived Proteins market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Plant Derived Proteins market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Plant Derived Proteins industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Plant Derived Proteins market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Plant Derived Proteins market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Plant Derived Proteins market

TOC

Table of Contents 1 Plant Derived Proteins Market Overview

1.1 Plant Derived Proteins Product Overview

1.2 Plant Derived Proteins Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Soy Protein

1.2.2 Wheat Protein

1.2.3 Pea Protein

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Plant Derived Proteins Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Plant Derived Proteins Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Plant Derived Proteins Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Plant Derived Proteins Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Plant Derived Proteins Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Plant Derived Proteins Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Plant Derived Proteins Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Plant Derived Proteins as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Plant Derived Proteins Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Plant Derived Proteins Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Plant Derived Proteins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Plant Derived Proteins by Application

4.1 Plant Derived Proteins Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food & Beverages

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals & Personal Care

4.1.3 Animal Feed

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Plant Derived Proteins Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Plant Derived Proteins Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Plant Derived Proteins Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Plant Derived Proteins by Application

4.5.2 Europe Plant Derived Proteins by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins by Application 5 North America Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Plant Derived Proteins Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Plant Derived Proteins Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Plant Derived Proteins Business

10.1 ADM

10.1.1 ADM Corporation Information

10.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 ADM Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ADM Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.1.5 ADM Recent Development

10.2 Cargill

10.2.1 Cargill Corporation Information

10.2.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Cargill Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Cargill Recent Development

10.3 DuPont

10.3.1 DuPont Corporation Information

10.3.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 DuPont Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 DuPont Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.3.5 DuPont Recent Development

10.4 Kerry Group

10.4.1 Kerry Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Kerry Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Kerry Group Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Kerry Group Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.4.5 Kerry Group Recent Development

10.5 Manildra

10.5.1 Manildra Corporation Information

10.5.2 Manildra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Manildra Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Manildra Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.5.5 Manildra Recent Development

10.6 Roquette

10.6.1 Roquette Corporation Information

10.6.2 Roquette Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Roquette Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Roquette Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.6.5 Roquette Recent Development

10.7 Tereos

10.7.1 Tereos Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tereos Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Tereos Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Tereos Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.7.5 Tereos Recent Development

10.8 Axiom Foods

10.8.1 Axiom Foods Corporation Information

10.8.2 Axiom Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Axiom Foods Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Axiom Foods Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.8.5 Axiom Foods Recent Development

10.9 Cosucra

10.9.1 Cosucra Corporation Information

10.9.2 Cosucra Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Cosucra Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Cosucra Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.9.5 Cosucra Recent Development

10.10 CHS

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Plant Derived Proteins Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 CHS Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 CHS Recent Development

10.11 Glanbia Nutritionals

10.11.1 Glanbia Nutritionals Corporation Information

10.11.2 Glanbia Nutritionals Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Glanbia Nutritionals Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.11.5 Glanbia Nutritionals Recent Development

10.12 Glico Nutrition

10.12.1 Glico Nutrition Corporation Information

10.12.2 Glico Nutrition Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 Glico Nutrition Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Glico Nutrition Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.12.5 Glico Nutrition Recent Development

10.13 Gushen Group

10.13.1 Gushen Group Corporation Information

10.13.2 Gushen Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.13.3 Gushen Group Plant Derived Proteins Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Gushen Group Plant Derived Proteins Products Offered

10.13.5 Gushen Group Recent Development 11 Plant Derived Proteins Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Plant Derived Proteins Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Plant Derived Proteins Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

