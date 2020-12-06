Pea Protein Concentrated Market Trend, Future Growth, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Key Players: ADM, DuPont, IMCOPA, CHS, Cargill, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Yuwang Group, Goldensea Industry, Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food, Scents Holdings, Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering, Tianjing Plant Albumen, Shandong Sinoglory Health Food, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group10 min read
LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Pea Protein Concentrated market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Pea Protein Concentrated market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Pea Protein Concentrated market.
Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
ADM, DuPont, IMCOPA, CHS, Cargill, Gushen Biological Technology Group, Linyi Shansong Biological Products, Yuwang Group, Goldensea Industry, Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food, Scents Holdings, Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering, Tianjing Plant Albumen, Shandong Sinoglory Health Food, Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
Market Segment by Product Type:
|, Acid Washing Process Product, Heat Denaturation Process Product
Market Segment by Application:
|, Food Industry, Feed Industry
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Pea Protein Concentrated market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Pea Protein Concentrated market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Pea Protein Concentrated industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Pea Protein Concentrated market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Pea Protein Concentrated market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Pea Protein Concentrated market
TOC
Table of Contents 1 Pea Protein Concentrated Market Overview
1.1 Pea Protein Concentrated Product Overview
1.2 Pea Protein Concentrated Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Acid Washing Process Product
1.2.2 Heat Denaturation Process Product
1.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.4 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026) 2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Pea Protein Concentrated Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Pea Protein Concentrated Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Pea Protein Concentrated Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Pea Protein Concentrated Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Pea Protein Concentrated Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Pea Protein Concentrated Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Pea Protein Concentrated as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Pea Protein Concentrated Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Pea Protein Concentrated Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
3.4 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.1 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.4.2 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.1 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.6.2 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.1 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.7.2 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)
3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026) 4 Global Pea Protein Concentrated by Application
4.1 Pea Protein Concentrated Segment by Application
4.1.1 Food Industry
4.1.2 Feed Industry
4.2 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Pea Protein Concentrated Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Pea Protein Concentrated by Application
4.5.2 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated by Application 5 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
5.3.1 U.S. Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
5.3.2 Canada Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 6 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country
6.3.1 Germany Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.2 France Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.3 U.K. Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.4 Italy Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
6.3.5 Russia Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country
7.3.1 China Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.2 Japan Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.3 South Korea Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.4 India Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.5 Australia Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.6 Taiwan Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.7 Indonesia Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.8 Thailand Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.9 Malaysia Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.10 Philippines Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
7.3.11 Vietnam Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 8 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country
8.3.1 Mexico Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.2 Brazil Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
8.3.3 Argentina Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Pea Protein Concentrated Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country
9.3.1 Turkey Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)
9.3.3 U.A.E Pea Protein Concentrated Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Pea Protein Concentrated Business
10.1 ADM
10.1.1 ADM Corporation Information
10.1.2 ADM Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.1.3 ADM Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 ADM Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.1.5 ADM Recent Development
10.2 DuPont
10.2.1 DuPont Corporation Information
10.2.2 DuPont Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.2.3 DuPont Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.5 DuPont Recent Development
10.3 IMCOPA
10.3.1 IMCOPA Corporation Information
10.3.2 IMCOPA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.3.3 IMCOPA Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 IMCOPA Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.3.5 IMCOPA Recent Development
10.4 CHS
10.4.1 CHS Corporation Information
10.4.2 CHS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.4.3 CHS Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 CHS Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.4.5 CHS Recent Development
10.5 Cargill
10.5.1 Cargill Corporation Information
10.5.2 Cargill Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.5.3 Cargill Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Cargill Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.5.5 Cargill Recent Development
10.6 Gushen Biological Technology Group
10.6.1 Gushen Biological Technology Group Corporation Information
10.6.2 Gushen Biological Technology Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.6.3 Gushen Biological Technology Group Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Gushen Biological Technology Group Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.6.5 Gushen Biological Technology Group Recent Development
10.7 Linyi Shansong Biological Products
10.7.1 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Corporation Information
10.7.2 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.7.3 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.7.5 Linyi Shansong Biological Products Recent Development
10.8 Yuwang Group
10.8.1 Yuwang Group Corporation Information
10.8.2 Yuwang Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.8.3 Yuwang Group Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Yuwang Group Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.8.5 Yuwang Group Recent Development
10.9 Goldensea Industry
10.9.1 Goldensea Industry Corporation Information
10.9.2 Goldensea Industry Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.9.3 Goldensea Industry Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Goldensea Industry Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.9.5 Goldensea Industry Recent Development
10.10 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Pea Protein Concentrated Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Harbin Hi-tech Soybean Food Recent Development
10.11 Scents Holdings
10.11.1 Scents Holdings Corporation Information
10.11.2 Scents Holdings Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.11.3 Scents Holdings Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Scents Holdings Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.11.5 Scents Holdings Recent Development
10.12 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering
10.12.1 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering Corporation Information
10.12.2 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.12.3 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.12.5 Henan Fiber Source Biological Engineering Recent Development
10.13 Tianjing Plant Albumen
10.13.1 Tianjing Plant Albumen Corporation Information
10.13.2 Tianjing Plant Albumen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.13.3 Tianjing Plant Albumen Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Tianjing Plant Albumen Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.13.5 Tianjing Plant Albumen Recent Development
10.14 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food
10.14.1 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Corporation Information
10.14.2 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.14.3 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.14.5 Shandong Sinoglory Health Food Recent Development
10.15 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group
10.15.1 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Corporation Information
10.15.2 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue
10.15.3 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Pea Protein Concentrated Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Pea Protein Concentrated Products Offered
10.15.5 Shandong Wonderful Industrial Group Recent Development 11 Pea Protein Concentrated Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Pea Protein Concentrated Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Pea Protein Concentrated Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
11.4.2 Market Challenges
11.4.3 Market Risks
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
