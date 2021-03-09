Global Pet Toy Market 2020 | Industry Analysis, Overview, Growth, Demand And Forecast Report Till 2027

The global Pet Toy Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the pet toy market include Chuckit! Toys, RadiSystems Corporation, Benebone LLC, Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc., Petmate, Coastal Pet Products, MammothPet, Petsport USA, Inc., McCann Pet Group, Shanghai Xinjian Pet Product Co., Ltd., Kong, Jolly pets, Nylabone, Petmate, JW pet, Coastal pets, Flossy Chews. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The growing pet industry and the increase in spending by pet owners are the primary factors driving the pet toy market over the forecast time frame. Also, behavioral issues observed in pets from boredom contribute to pet toy market growth. Rising per capita income leads to increased pet ownership, and growing expenditure for pet toys has also positively impacted pet toy market growth. Moreover, growing concern for pets health diseases amongst pet owners and increasing preference for eco- friendly toys are likely to provide profitable growth opportunities for key players of the pet toy market in the coming years.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of pet toy.

Market Segmentation

The entire pet toy market has been sub-categorized into product, material, animal type and distribution channel. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Ball

Soccer Ball

Push & Play

Teaser Play

Others

Interactive Products Flyer Tugger Chaser Others

Training Products Beginner Training Products Advanced & Trick Training Intermediate Training Others

Squeaky Products Bone Jumper Critter Hedgehog Others



By Material

Non-Edible & Training

Edible & Training

By Animal Type

Dogs

Kong

Rope Dog

Latex Dog

Bone

Others

Cats Cat Ball Interactive Toy Plush Toy Cat Scratching Toy

Birds Bird Toy Bird Parches Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Supermarkets

Hypermarkets

Pet Stores

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for pet toy market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

