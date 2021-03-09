Global Direct Rotary Dryer Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Direct Rotary Dryer analysis, which studies the Direct Rotary Dryer industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Direct Rotary Dryer Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Direct Rotary Dryer by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Direct Rotary Dryer.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Direct Rotary Dryer will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Direct Rotary Dryer market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Direct Rotary Dryer market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Direct Rotary Dryer, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Direct Rotary Dryer market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Direct Rotary Dryer companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Direct Rotary Dryer Includes:

FEECO International

The Onix Corporation

Andritz AG

Glatt Process Technology

Anivi Ingenieria

The Fitzpatrick Company

Hazemag & EPR

ThyssenKrupp KH Mineral SAS

Buhler

Carrier

Comspain XXI

FAVA

GEA Process Engineering

GMF-GOUDA

R.Simon

Market Segment by Type, covers:

60*160mm

102*229mm

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Mineral Industry

Food Industry

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

