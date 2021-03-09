Non Ferrous Scrap Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecast, Report 2020-2027

The global Non Ferrous Scrap Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the non-ferrous scrap market include Aurubis, ChihEnvironmental Group Limited, HindalcIndustries Ltd., Kuusakoski, MatalcInc., OmniSource Corp., Recylex, Sims Metal Management Inc., SA Recycling, TSR Recycling GmbH & Co. KG. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing demand for non-ferrous scrap in secondary production coupled with end-use

industries is anticipated to propel market growth across the forecast period. Growing consumer demand has propelled manufacturers to increase their production of electronics, vehicles, and other products. In addition, rapid industrialization across the world has led to an increasing demand for non-ferrous scrap. As a result, more emphasis is being given towards its collection and recycling. Rising society awareness towards environment, economy, and energy saving in terms of recycling these metals is a growth driver for the market.

Market Segmentation

The entire non-ferrous scrap market has been sub-categorized into recycling sector and recycling metal. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Recycling Sector

Construction

Automotive

Consumer Goods

Industrial Goods

By Recycling Metal

Aluminum

Copper

Lead

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Non Ferrous Scrap market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

