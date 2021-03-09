Electronic Ear Tags Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast To 2027

The global Electronic Ear Tags Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the electronic ear tags market include Smartrac, Smart Cattle, HerdDogg, SMARTBOW, Vox Telecom, Ceres Tag, Afimilk, mOOvement, Fitbit, SCR Dairy. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The market is mainly driven by increasing farmers' preference for smart ear tags to monitor these animals temperature, and activity patterns are a crucial factor driving the growth of the electronic ear tags market. The upsurge in the occurrences of chronic diseases in livestock has led to a rising need for regular monitoring of livestock, which booster the demand for electronic ear tags. Further, growing technological advancement with the increasing use of GPS techniques in the smart tag is also driving the growth of the target market. Moreover, electronic tags require less power to store and exchange information, fueling the market growth. However, the low adoption of smart tags technology is in developing countries, owing to its high cost, which is further expected to hamper the market growth.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of electronic ear tags.

Market Segmentation

The entire electronic ear tags market has been sub-categorized into type and application.

By Type

Plastic

Metal

Others

By Application

Pet

Livestock

Endangered Animals

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Electronic Ear Tags market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

