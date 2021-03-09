Laboratory Automation Systems Market Scenario By Top Key Companies Trends, Growth Rate & Forecast To 2027

The global Laboratory Automation Systems Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the laboratory automation systems market include Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hamilton Robotics, Tecan Group, HighRes Biosolutions, Becton, Dickinson and Co., Roche Holding AG, Abbott Diagnostics, Biotek Instruments Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Siemens Healthcare, Beckman Coulter Inc., Labware Inc. among others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The rising need to increase productivity, elevate experimental data quality, reduce process cycle times, and enable experimentation of ludicrous scenarios in laboratories will be the critical drivers for this market’s growth. Large scale research and technological development activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, hospitals and private labs, academic institutes, and research institutes will boost the market growth. The increased adoption of robotics and miniaturized equipment will be a market booster. The largest obstacle to the development of this market is the high expenditure in automation implementation in laboratories.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of laboratory automation systems.

Market Segmentation

The entire laboratory automation systems market has been sub-categorized into product, end users and applications. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product

Total Laboratory Automation

Modular Automation

By End Users

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industry

Hospitals

Academic & Research Institutes

Diagnostic Centers

Forensic Laboratories

By Applications

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Proteomics Solutions

Genomics Solutions

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Laboratory Automation Systems market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

