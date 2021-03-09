Field Erected Cooling Towers Market Size, Share, Trends Analysis, Segment Forecast, Report 2020-2027

The global Field Erected Cooling Towers Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the field-erected cooling towers market include Benchmarking, SPX, Enexio, Hamon & Cie, Baltimore Aircoil, Paharpur, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W), Brentwood Industries, Delta Cooling Towers, Evapco, International Cooling Tower, Mesan, Star Cooling Towers. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Growing industrial activities and stringent environmental rules & regulations are the key factors driving the global field-erected cooling towers market. The other factors that are fuelling the global market include augmenting power generation capacities across the globe, increasing the power sector, growing energy generation from nuclear power plants, increasing iron steel and metallurgy industry, and rising heavy industries.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of field-erected cooling towers.

Market Segmentation

The entire field-erected cooling towers market has been sub-categorized into type, design and end-user. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Type

Wet Field-Erected Cooling Tower

Dry Field-Erected Cooling Tower

Hybrid Field-Erected Cooling Tower

By Design

Natural Draft

Forced Draft

Induced Draft

By End-User

Power Generation

Petrochemical and Oil & Gas

Iron & Steel and Metallurgy

Paper Mills

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Field Erected Cooling Towers market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

