Cloud Computing Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Cloud Computing Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the cloud computing market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Carbonite, Inc., Asigra Inc., Cumulocity GmBH, CISCO, DXC Technology Company, Druva Software, General Electric, Fujitsu, IBM, Honeywell International Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

Rising demand for cloud computing and increased cloud services adoption are the key driving factors for the cloud computing market to grow. Cloud services help firms minimizing the overall capital expenditure. The market is also propelled by the rise in edge computing, which improves server response time and reduces latency. Rapid adoption and shift towards serverless computing are also factors to boost cloud computing development in the technological industry. However, System integration issues, network connectivity and latency issues, and vendor-related issues can impede the cloud computing industry growth over the forecast period.

The report covers Porter's Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of cloud computing.

Market Segmentation

The entire cloud computing market has been sub-categorized into service, deployment model and organization size. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Service

IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service)

SaaS (Software as a Service)

PaaS (Product as a Service)

By Deployment Model

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Scale Enterprises

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Cloud Computing market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

