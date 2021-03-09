Soil Moisture Sensor Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast, 2027

The global Soil Moisture Sensor Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the soil moisture sensor market include Acclima, Inc., Caipos GmbH, Campbell Scientific, Inc., Delta-T devises Ltd., E.S.I. Environmental Sensors Inc., IMKO Micromodultechnik GmbH, Irrometer Company, Inc., METER Group, Inc. USA, Plaid, Sentek, Smartrek Technologies Inc. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The immediate necessity to incorporate technological advancements to increase crop yield and reduce water consumption in the agricultural industry will be the main drivers for this market’s growth. The growing importance of learning about soil moisture content in various applications like fertigation management, plant ecology, water balance studies, microbial ecology, soil respiration, hydrology, and construction will further propel market growth. These sensors are highly popular among the farmers’ community since they give accurate and instant data and require limited calibration during installation. The emerging use of these devices in sports to maintain turfs’ moisture content will be a market booster. The main concerns hurting market growth are lack of awareness and the use of traditional farming practices.

Market Segmentation

By Sensors

Volumetric Soil Moisture Sensors Capacitance Sensors Probes Time Domain Transmissometry (TDT) Sensors

Soil Water Potential Sensors Gypsum Blocks Tensiometers Granular Matrix Sensors



By Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

By Application

Agriculture

Construction and Mining

Residential

Forestry

Landscaping and Ground Care

Research Studies

Sports

Weather Forecasting

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Soil Moisture Sensor market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

