Global IoT for Public Safety Market Trends, Analysis, Growth, Outlook, And Forecast To 2027

The global IoT for Public Safety Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the IoT for public safety market include Hitachi Vantara Corporation, IBM Corporation, NEC Corporation, Microsoft, Nokia, Cisco Systems, Inc., Cradlepoint, Inc., Carbyne, ESRI, Iskratel, KOVA Corporation, Smar tCone Technologies Inc., Star Controls, Inc., Sierra Wireless, Telit, West Corporation. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing use of IoT and machine to machine(M2M) technologies in surveillance systems, communication networks, biometric and authentication systems across the globe are the primary factor driving the IoT for the public safety market over the forecast period. The potential rise in the number of terrorist attacks, majorly in public places, and the growing number of natural calamities, notable floods, are expected to create more demand for IoT-enabled devices, thus, creating a positive impact on the market growth. Also, the technological advancements in IoT platforms, particularly with respect to the safety and security of smart devices and the rising adoption of IoT as one of the key frameworks of smart cities in numerous countries, are expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the key players in the coming years.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of IoT for public safety.

Market Segmentation

The entire IoT for public safety market has been sub-categorized into component, application and vertical. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Component

Platform

Solutions

Service

By Application

Emergency Communication and Incident Management

Critical Infrastructure Security

Surveillance and Security

Disaster Management

By Vertical

Smart Building and Home Automation

Homeland Security

Smart Utilities

Smart Healthcare

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Transportation

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for IoT for Public Safety market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

