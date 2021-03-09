Solid Beverage Market Report 2021 | Industry Growth Rate, Demand, Status And Forecast To 2027

The global Solid Beverage Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of various large numbers of players which forms a competitive environment. The report entails all-inclusive information associated with the latest market updates such as new ideas, market size, opportunity, growth path and trends for the forecast period of 2021-2027 to gain competitive edge across the globe. This report also highlights various important strategic mergers and acquisitions, company overview, financial details, and the latest development undertaken.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the solid beverage market include Hainan Nanguo Foodstuff Industry Co. Ltd., Mondelēz International, Inc., Chun Guang Foodstuff Co., Ltd., The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Inc., Keurig Green Mountain, Inc., Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corporation, Ajinomoto General Foods, Inc., AMT Coffee Ltd. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The increasing health consciousness and rising awareness regarding the benefits of solid beverages among the population are the main factors driving the growth of the global market. Further, the increasing trend of fitness and health clubs is an additional factor fuelling the growth of the market. Increasing demand for various flavored drinks by children, increased consumption of ready-mix tea and coffee by adults, and easy availability of such products at almost every retail outlet are additional factors supporting the growth of the global solid beverage market. However, the high amount of sugar, artificial additives, and preservatives can adversely affect the health of individuals, which is a significant factor expected to hamper the growth of the global solid beverage market.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instant Coffee

Instant Fruit Juice Powder

Protein Juice Powder

Instant Coconut Water Powder

Others

By Application

Restaurant

Hotel

Home

Other

By End-Users

Age 0 to 18

Age 18 & Above

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for Solid Beverage market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

