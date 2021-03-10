Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, Glioblastomas (also called GBM) are malignant Grade IV tumors, where a large portion of tumor cells reproduce and divide at any given time. The tumor is predominantly made up of abnormal astrocytic cells, which also contain a mixture of different cell types (including blood vessels) and areas of dead cells (necrosis). Glioblastomas are infiltrative and invade into nearby regions of the brain. They can also sometimes spread to the opposite side of the brain through connection fibers (corpus callosum).

The mainstay of treatment for GBM is surgery, followed by radiation and chemotherapy. The primary objective of surgery is to remove as much of the tumor as possible without injuring the surrounding normal brain tissue needed for normal neurological function (such as motor skills, the ability to speak and walk, etc.).

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm-market



DelveInsight’s “Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Key Facts

The total incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme in the seven major markets was found to be 28,886 in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030.

in the seven major markets was found to be 28,886 in 2017, which is expected to increase by 2030. According to the Cancer Research Institute, GBM is the most lethal form of brain cancer. There are approximately 16,000 new cases in the U.S. each year and 10,000 people die annually from the disease.

Most incident cases of Glioblastoma Multiforme were recorded in the United States, i.e., 13,688 in 2017.

The incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme was recorded to be 2,532 in 2017 in Japan.

Key Benefits of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Report

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market report provides an in-depth analysis of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Size, Share, Trend, Epidemiology and Market Forecast till 2030, in 7 major markets i.e. EU5 (Germany, Italy, Spain, France and the UK), Japan, and the United States.

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market report will help in developing business strategies by understanding the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market trends & developments , key players, and future market competition that will shape and drive the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market in the upcoming years.

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market report covers Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market growth and current treatment practices , emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies in 7 MM.

The report provides a detailed assessment of the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patient population, market drivers & barriers, Unmet Needs, market opportunities, comparative analysis of pipeline products with detailed clinical profiles, and other factors.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market

Glioblastoma Multiforme Market Size is anticipated to increase for the study period owing to the increasing incident population of GBM patients in the 7MM.

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market outlook section of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historic, current, and forecasted Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market trends by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers, and demand for better technology.

The report gives a thorough detail of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market trends and shares analysis of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, and view of the key opinion leaders.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology

Among the European 5 countries, the United Kingdom had the highest incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme, followed by France and Italy. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident population of Glioblastoma Multiforme.

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) epidemiology section covers insights about historical and current Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) patient pool and forecasted trends for every seven major countries (i.e. the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2017 to 2030.

It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) epidemiology trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

The Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Drugs Uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market or expected to get launched in the market during the study period. The analysis covers Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies; and sales of each drug.

Report’s Drugs Uptake section helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allow the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

The patients with Glioblastoma Multiforme continue to experience a tremendous burden of treatment, low survival rates, etc. Surgery proves to be a mainstay treatment for Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). There is a need for developing novel targeted therapies that shall fuel the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) companies involved in therapeutics development include:

Tocagen

Apogenix

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Ono Pharmaceuticals

Johnpro Biotech

AbbVie

VBL Therapeutics

DelMar Pharmaceuticals

Celgene

Green Cross Cell Corporation

And many others.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) therapies covered in the report include:

Immuncell-LC

TTAC-000

Nivolumab

Ipilimumab

Asunercept

Marizomib

Siroquine (JP001)

Toca 511 and Toca FC

Dianhydrogalactitol (VAL-083)

Ofranergene obadenovec (VB-111)

Depatuxizumab mafodotin (ABT-414)

And many more.

Get FREE sample copy at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm-market



Table of Content

Key Insights Executive Summary Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Competitive Intelligence Analysis Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Overview at a Glance Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Disease Background and Overview Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Patient Journey Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology and Patient Population Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Treatment Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Marketed Products Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Emerging Therapies Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute Analysis Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Outlook (7 major markets) Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Access and Reimbursement Overview KOL Views on the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market. Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Drivers Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer

*The table of contents is not exhaustive; the final content may vary.

Related Reports

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Epidemiology Forecast

DelveInsight’s Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) – Epidemiology Forecast 2030 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted epidemiology of Glioblastoma in the 7MM.

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Pipeline Insights

Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) Pipeline Insight, 2020 report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) market.

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research Firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance.

Contact us

Shruti Thakur

[email protected]

+91-9650213330

https://www.delveinsight.com/

Connect With Us at:

LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter

Latest Biopharma & Healthcare Blogs:

BioPharma Blogs

Get Free Sample Copy of Report at:

https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/glioblastoma-multiforme-gbm-market



https://murphyshockeylaw.net/