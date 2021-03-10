Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Key Companies, Emerging Drugs and Epidemiology Forecast

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) is a slow-growing cancer, which begins in lymphocytes in the bone marrow and extends into the blood. It can also spread to lymph nodes and organs such as the liver and spleen. CLL develops when too many abnormal lymphocytes grow, crowding out normal blood cells, and making it difficult for the body to fight infection.

DelveInsight's "Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast 2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) market report also covers emerging drugs, current treatment practices, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) market size and share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The report provides a detailed current Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market Key Facts

According to a research article “The clinical and epidemiological burden of chronic lymphocytic leukemia” by Redaelli et al., chronic lymphocytic leukemia represents 22–30% of all leukemia cases with a worldwide incidence projected to be between <1 and 5.5 per 100,000 patients’.

According to the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cases of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) in 2018 were ~20,940, which is about one-quarter of the new cases of leukemia.

According to the Cancer Research UK, 63% of chronic lymphocytic leukemia cases in the UK were diagnosed in males, and 37% in females

As per Leukaemia Foundation, almost 80% of all new cases are diagnosed in people who are over the age of 60 years. CLL is rare in people under 40 and occurs more frequently in men than in women. The incidence increases rapidly with increasing age.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Epidemiology

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia incidence is strongly related to age, with the highest incidence rates being in older people. In the UK in 2013–2015, on average each year more than four in 10 (43%) of new cases were in people aged 75 and over.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Drugs Uptake and Key Market Players

Some of the key companies in the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Market include:

Acerta Pharma

TG Therapeutics

Invectys

AstraZeneca

Verastem

GlaxoSmithKline

And many others.

Some of the Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) emerging and marketed drugs covered in the report includes Leukeran, Duvelisib, Calquence (acalabrutinib), BGB-3111, TG-1101, INVAC-1, and many others.

