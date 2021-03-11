Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Market Growth factors and Market Forecast 2030

DelveInsight has launched a new report on Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Market

About Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome

Cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome (CAPS) defines a group of autoinflammatory diseases, characterized by recurrent episodes of systemic inflammatory attacks in the absence of infection or autoimmune disease. It is a rare hereditary inflammatory disorder encompassing a continuum of three phenotypes: familial cold autoinflammatory syndrome (FCAS), Muckle–Wells syndrome (MWS), and neonatal-onset multisystem inflammatory disease (NOMID).

Global Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Market

Cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes (CAPS) consist of a continuum of autoinflammatory diseases caused by a defect in interleukin 1β regulation. The prevalence of CAPS is estimated at 1–3 in 1 million children and adults worldwide While Males and females are equally affected, many patients are diagnosed very late or are not at all diagnosed. Therefore, the prevalence is likely to be higher.

Focus on Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Symptoms

Common symptoms of CAPS include hive-like rash, fatigue, headache, fever, joint pain and swelling, and red eyes. Besides, symptoms may be triggered by cold or changing temperature, stress, and exertion. The rarity of CAPS and the overlap of symptoms with other conditions often results in delayed diagnosis.

Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Treatment Market

The recognition of CAPS as a single disease entity and discovery of the underlying causative gene proved as a major breakthrough in terms of its treatment by pharmacological IL-1β inhibition. With the advent of the IL-1 inhibitors, Anakinra, Rilonacept and Canakinumab for the first time and being safe and effective therapeutic options are available for this devastating disease. To prevent severe and possibly life-threatening disease sequelae, early and correct diagnosis and immediate initiation of therapy are mandatory.

Following is the Table of Content of Cryopyrin-Associated Periodic Syndrome Market Report

Key Insights Executive Summary SWOT Analysis Market Share (%) Distribution Overview at a Glance: By Therapies Epidemiology and Market Forecast Flow Cryopyrin-associated Periodic Syndromes (CAPS): Disease Background and Overview Epidemiology and Patient Population Current Treatment Practices Unmet Needs Patient Journey Key Endpoints in CAPS Clinical Trials Marketed Therapies Emerging Therapies CAPS: United States Market Analysis Market Access and Reimbursement of CAPS Therapies Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

