Digital PCR Market Outline, Surge and Forecast by Key Players

Digital Polymerase Chain Reaction (dPCR) enables users to amplify as well as directly quantify nucleic acids such as DNA, RNA, cDNA and methylated DNA with a high level of precision. It is an advanced version of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and is more reliable and sensitive to quantify the exact amount of DNA or RNA in the sample.

Demand Scenario

The global digital PCR market was USD 1125.57 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 2359.82 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 11.16% during the forecast period

Request for sample of this research report Digital PCR [email protected] https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/sample/3952

Growth by Region

North America accounted for the largest market share owing to the technological advancements in the United States, increased expenditure on research and development as well as enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Europe, on the other hand, holds the second position for dPCR market due to the enhanced healthcare infrastructure along with technological developments. Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be one of the fastest growing regions during the forecasted period due to the increased adoption of digital PCR method for quantifying nucleic acid amounts.

Get Full Access Report Summary Buy Now @https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/checkout/3952/Single

Drivers vs Constraints

The global dPCR market is mainly driven by the increasing focus on disease diagnosis, rising number of infectious diseases and geriatric disorder cases, and also drug discovery and development. However, the growth is hindered by the implementation of MIQE guidelines for publishing dPCR-based research coupled with stringent government rules and regulations.

Industry Trends and Updates

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., an American-based company which develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products for clinical diagnostic markets had released its first CE-IVD digital PCR test for the sake of monitoring chronic myeloid leukemia response to therapy since it does more precisely and reliably than other technologies available.

Get Exclusive Discount on This Report @ https://www.trendsmarketresearch.com/report/discount/3952

RainDance Technologies, an American-based company which develops genomic tools for non-invasive liquid biopsy applications for research and treatment of cancer had launched its RainDrop Plus Digital PCR System for faster droplet detection, higher throughput along with new automated analysis capabilities.