Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV

The report titled Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Lufkin Industries, Schlumberger, NOV, Shengli Oil Field, Weatherford, HRP International, SIVAM, PATRiA, Elkam, Daqing Oil Field

Market Segmentation by Product: Beam Pumping Unit

Beamless Pumping Unit



Market Segmentation by Application: Small Oil Field

Medium Oil Field

Large Oil Field



The Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU)

1.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Beam Pumping Unit

1.2.3 Beamless Pumping Unit

1.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Small Oil Field

1.3.3 Medium Oil Field

1.3.4 Large Oil Field

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production

3.4.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production

3.5.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production

3.6.1 China Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production

3.7.1 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Lufkin Industries

7.1.1 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Lufkin Industries Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Lufkin Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Lufkin Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Schlumberger

7.2.1 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Schlumberger Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Schlumberger Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NOV

7.3.1 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.3.2 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NOV Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NOV Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NOV Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Shengli Oil Field

7.4.1 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Shengli Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Shengli Oil Field Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Shengli Oil Field Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Weatherford

7.5.1 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.5.2 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Weatherford Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Weatherford Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Weatherford Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 HRP International

7.6.1 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.6.2 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.6.3 HRP International Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 HRP International Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 HRP International Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 SIVAM

7.7.1 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.7.2 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.7.3 SIVAM Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 SIVAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 SIVAM Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 PATRiA

7.8.1 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.8.2 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.8.3 PATRiA Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 PATRiA Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 PATRiA Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Elkam

7.9.1 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.9.2 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Elkam Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Elkam Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Elkam Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Daqing Oil Field

7.10.1 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Daqing Oil Field Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Daqing Oil Field Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Daqing Oil Field Recent Developments/Updates

8 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU)

8.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Distributors List

9.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Industry Trends

10.2 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Growth Drivers

10.3 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Challenges

10.4 Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU)

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Hydraulic Pumping Units (HPU) by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

