Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Metal Injection Molding Materials will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Metal Injection Molding Materials market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 1939.9 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Metal Injection Molding Materials market will register a 6.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 2452.5 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Metal Injection Molding Materials, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Metal Injection Molding Materials market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Metal Injection Molding Materials companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Metal Injection Molding Materials Includes:

Indo-Mim

OptiMIM (Form Technologies)

ARC Group

Phillips-Medisize (Molex)

Smith Metal Products

Netshape Technologies (MPP)

Dean Group International

Sintex

CMG Technologies

Future High-Tech

Parmatech Corporation (ATW Companies)

Nippon Piston Ring

Tanfel

Schunk

Amphenol Corporation

CN Innovations

Shin Zu Shing

GIAN

Parmaco Metal Injection Molding AG

Dou Yee Technologies

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Stainless Steel

Steel

Magnetic Alloys

Copper

Others Alloys

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Electronic

Automotive

Industrial Components

Medical & Dental

Firearms

Consumer Products

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

